StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 26358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Specifically, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STEP. UBS Group upped their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

