Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $500.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $461.18 and last traded at $460.35, with a volume of 92991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $455.34.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,317,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

