Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $152.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 667,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,288 shares.The stock last traded at $140.30 and had previously closed at $141.02.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xylem Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.