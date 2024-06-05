GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

