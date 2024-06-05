The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

NAPA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,271 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 825,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 544,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 430,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,299,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 378,902 shares during the period.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $914.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

