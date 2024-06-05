OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

OMF stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

