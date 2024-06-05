Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of SPT opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,830. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $22,332,000. Bwcp LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 290,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 87,052 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 221,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

