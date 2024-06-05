Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at $944,971.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at $944,971.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 443,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.