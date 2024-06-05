Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

