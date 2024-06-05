Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 197,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 360.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 158,474 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

