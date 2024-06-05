Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.11.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 163,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 352,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

