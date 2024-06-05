HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRT shares. William Blair raised HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

HireRight Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HRT stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,668,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $9,926,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter worth $5,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 106.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

