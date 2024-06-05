Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.56% and a negative net margin of 644.66%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.