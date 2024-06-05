AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.
AstroNova Price Performance
ALOT stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.83.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
