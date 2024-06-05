Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a report released on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.