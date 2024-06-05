TechnipFMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 19,404 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 745% compared to the average volume of 2,295 put options.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

