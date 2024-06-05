Investors Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Put Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,476 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 220 put options.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

