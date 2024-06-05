Traders Purchase High Volume of Kohl’s Call Options (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 24,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 16,649 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Down 5.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

