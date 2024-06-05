Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) & Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 2.09% 1.65% 0.11% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 31.55% 16.20% 1.62%

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $99.50 million 1.36 $960,000.00 $0.30 64.67 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $268.67 million 2.75 $88.31 million $116.37 8.59

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $17.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

