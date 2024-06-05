Signet Jewelers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,151 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,980 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.9 %

SIG stock opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.89. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

