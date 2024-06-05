Lufax Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,494 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the average volume of 1,484 put options.

Lufax Stock Down 53.7 %

LU stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lufax has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -178.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,031,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

