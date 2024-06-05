Graham (GHM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graham Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of GHM opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Graham has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $276.81 million, a PE ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

