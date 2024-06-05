Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,515 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 224% compared to the typical volume of 1,085 put options.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

