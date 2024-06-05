Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Hold

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.78.

TSE:BMO opened at C$119.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

