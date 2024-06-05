Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

