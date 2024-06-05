SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 126,143 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 95,960 put options.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

