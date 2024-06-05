US Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,693 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,517 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 23.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

US Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

