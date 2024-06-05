Comparing Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -218.30% -146.12% Insulet 13.14% 34.06% 9.08%

Volatility and Risk

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Insulet 0 3 15 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insulet has a consensus target price of $239.18, indicating a potential upside of 31.55%. Given Insulet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Insulet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 7.01 -$9.95 million ($9.01) -0.07 Insulet $1.78 billion 7.15 $206.30 million $3.30 55.09

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.