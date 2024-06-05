Comparing Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $25.55 million 36.57 -$341.97 million ($2.64) -2.67 Organovo $370,000.00 27.00 -$17.26 million ($2.17) -0.46

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -1,263.49% -42.66% -37.04% Organovo N/A -182.88% -138.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Relay Therapeutics and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 215.34%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Organovo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Organovo

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive 3D bioprinted human liver tissue with distinct hepatocellular and non-parenchymal cell compartments. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

