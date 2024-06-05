Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.78.
NUVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Price Performance
NUVL opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.27. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $89.39.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
