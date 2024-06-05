Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.78.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nuvalent

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,697,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock worth $86,198,420. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NUVL opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.27. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.