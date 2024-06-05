Analyzing 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) & Its Competitors

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $250,000.00 -$3.77 million -0.29 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $152.82 million -3.07

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6567 19033 45303 945 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 706.72%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.24%. Given 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -78.95% 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,990.49% -285.16% -33.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals rivals beat 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Washington, District Of Columbia.

