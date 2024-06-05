Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE CSR opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centerspace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

