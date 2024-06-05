MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of MLNK opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. MeridianLink has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.98.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in MeridianLink by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 32.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 680,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 26.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

