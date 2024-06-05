Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

WES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 524,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.