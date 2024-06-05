PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $843,285.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,800,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,120.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $843,285.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,800,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,120.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $67,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,056. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

