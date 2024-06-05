Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 59,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,581 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after buying an additional 607,800 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after purchasing an additional 821,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 281,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

