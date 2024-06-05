Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on ECD Automotive Design, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ECD Automotive Design in a report issued on Saturday, June 1st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for ECD Automotive Design’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECDA opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. ECD Automotive Design has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECDA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECD Automotive Design during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECD Automotive Design during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

