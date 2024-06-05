JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Insider Helena Coles Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £12,120 ($15,528.51).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

LON JMG opened at GBX 101 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,050.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.89. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.28 ($1.40).

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

