Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.47.

TSE LB opened at C$25.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

