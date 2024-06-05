A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Euan Sutherland Purchases 11,957 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Euan Sutherland purchased 11,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,252.97 ($95,135.13).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 609 ($7.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 580.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,791.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 446 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 637 ($8.16).

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,411.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.69) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

