International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

