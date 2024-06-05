International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
