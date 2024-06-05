Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.