Investors Purchase High Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 39,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 26,932 call options.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
NVO stock opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
Read More
