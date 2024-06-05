Investors Purchase High Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 39,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 26,932 call options.

NVO stock opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

