Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

HYDR opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.