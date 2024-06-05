Viking Holdings Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 10th (NYSE:VIK)

Viking’s (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 10th. Viking had issued 64,041,668 shares in its initial public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $1,537,000,032 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Viking’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viking from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of VIK opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $32.63.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

