CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Insider Wendy Dorman Purchases 57,252 Shares of Stock

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Dorman purchased 57,252 shares of CQS New City High Yield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £29,771.04 ($38,143.55).

CQS New City High Yield Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NCYF stock opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 0.46. CQS New City High Yield has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.60 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.70.

CQS New City High Yield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. CQS New City High Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

