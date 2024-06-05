Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Acquires £387,600 in Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Luka Mucic acquired 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £387,600 ($496,604.74).

Luka Mucic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Luka Mucic acquired 2,460,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,206,278.03).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 76.84 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.56 ($1.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

