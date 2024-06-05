StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,718,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
