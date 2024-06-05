Model N (NYSE:MODN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE MODN opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,988,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,167 shares of company stock worth $2,033,732. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Model N by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,902,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,642,000 after buying an additional 184,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after buying an additional 96,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 937,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,256,000 after buying an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

