VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.17. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

